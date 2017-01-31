Turns Out Rob Gronkowski Wasn't a Super Mature Teenager

Rob Gronkowski is the ultimate bro. Turns out, he’s always been that way. Here’s a story about his high school basketball days. Here’s a story from Gronk’s high school basketball coach Chuck Swierski. Via WPRI:

“So we’re playing a home game and we have 68 points – now it’s not a blowout, but it’s not a particularly close game either. So he [Gronkowski] gets fouled and goes to the free throw line. He hits the first one to get us to 69 and the place goes nuts because he’s playing into it. On his next free throw, he purposely chucks the ball off the backboard and misses so the score would stay at 69 and then runs back on defense pointing at the scoreboard.”

Nice? Who could have imagined this guy would grow up to be this guy?