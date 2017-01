Can Andrew Wiggins fly? The answer is yes. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/poYcYEorho — NBA (@NBA) January 31, 2017

Andrew Wiggins lifted off with nothing but bad intentions. Nikola Vučević tried to stop him from his one objective: rim destruction. It did not work out. Wiggins emerged from the confrontation with two points for the Minnesota Timberwolves and, just speculating here, a great memory.

A few more angles for your salivating pleasure.