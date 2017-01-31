NCAAF USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Lane Kiffin Is Super Excited To Be At FAU

screen-shot-2017-01-31-at-9-24-41-am

VIDEO: Lane Kiffin Is Super Excited To Be At FAU

NCAAF

VIDEO: Lane Kiffin Is Super Excited To Be At FAU

Lane Kiffin thought he was heading to Houston. He ended up at Florida Atlantic. Judging from this video, the former Oakland Raiders, Tennessee, and USC head coach looks super excited for the Conference USA season. You can just feel the enthusiasm.

On a serious note, Lane looks like a man reading a script who was plucked away from something far more important. If you’re wondering how hard he’s been working to put together a staff and a recruiting class, he has the pallor of a man who took the Minnesota job despite relocating to Boca Raton.

 

, , NCAAF

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NCAAF
Home