VIDEO: Lane Kiffin Is Super Excited To Be At FAU

Commit to the Owls! Coach @Lane_Kiffin is bringing in the best recruits. Now we need the best fans! Commit Today!https://t.co/Z6u9knOFu9 pic.twitter.com/KGMAFYDmD3 — FAU Football (@FAU_Football) January 27, 2017

Lane Kiffin thought he was heading to Houston. He ended up at Florida Atlantic. Judging from this video, the former Oakland Raiders, Tennessee, and USC head coach looks super excited for the Conference USA season. You can just feel the enthusiasm.

On a serious note, Lane looks like a man reading a script who was plucked away from something far more important. If you’re wondering how hard he’s been working to put together a staff and a recruiting class, he has the pallor of a man who took the Minnesota job despite relocating to Boca Raton.