Video of a Golf Trick Shot Involving a Professional Wake Boarder is Pretty Good

Ryan Rustand has been featured on this site for his amazing trick shots before, and now he’s back with a new video that involves a wake boarder.

Rustand filmed a video in which he is seen juggling the ball on the moving boat before using his club to toss it to professional wake boarder Steel Lafferty who somehow makes contact with the ball.

Rustand also shared the two videos below of himself and Joshua Kelley of @holein1trickshots showing off their juggling skills.

I’d also like to point out this video by Kelley because I find it very impressive.

If I were to try that 1) I would likely swing over the top of the ball or 2) chunk it and snap my driver in half and neither of those sound like something I particularly want to do so you won’t be seeing any golf trick shot videos from me any time soon.

Carry on.