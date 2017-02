2017 College Football National Signing Day All-Name Team

National Signing Day is upon us and that means one thing: great names abound. Here are some of those wonderful names bound to become future college football stars.

Quarterbacks

Rocky Lombardi, Michigan State

Hendon Hooker, Virginia Tech

Running backs

Biaggio Ali-Walsh, California

O’maury Samuels, Michigan

Zaquandre White, Florida State

Wide receivers

Charleston Rambo, Oklahoma

OrTre Smith, South Carolina

Evidence Njoku, Miami (Fla.)

Mac Hippenhammer, Penn State

Osiris St. Brown, Stanford

Tight ends

Major Tennison, Alabama

Tre McKitty, Florida State

Tucker Fisk, Stanford

Offensive line

Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma

Poutasi Poutasi, California

Alex Leatherman, Alabama

Walker Little, Stanford

Popo Aumavae, Oregon

Kobe Buffalomeat, Illinois State

Defensive line

Xach Gill, North Carolina

Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

Kwity Paye, Michigan

Izayah Green-May, Wisconsin

LaTrell Bumphus, Tennessee

My-King Johnson, Arizona

Linebackers

Waynmon Steed, Miami (Fla.)

Raven Saunders, NC State

Baron Browning, Ohio State

Vandarius Cowan, Alabama

O’Rien Vance, Iowa State

Addison Grumbs, Oklahoma

Cornerbacks

Stanford Samuels, Florida State

Madison Cone, Wisconsin

Cheyenne Labruzza, Tennessee

Ameer Speed, Georgia

Fofie Bazzie, Maryland

Safeties

Naytron Culpepper, South Florida

Chaz Ah You, BYU

Kamren Curl, Arkansas

Bubba Bolden, USC

Kickers

Briggs Bourgeois, Southern Miss