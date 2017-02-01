NBA USA Today Sports

Blake Griffin's Out Here Throwing Fancy Passes Like He's a Point Guard

Apr 3, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) guards Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32) in the second half of the game at Staples Center. Clippers won 114-109. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Blake Griffin's Out Here Throwing Fancy Passes Like He's a Point Guard

NBA

Blake Griffin's Out Here Throwing Fancy Passes Like He's a Point Guard

Blake Griffin is apparently the second coming of Jason “White Chocolate” Williams trapped in the muscular, 6-10 body of a power forward. He unleashed his inner point guard by throwing this delicious bounce pass to a cutting J.J. Redick for a bucket. More of this, please.

, , NBA

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home