Blake Griffin's Out Here Throwing Fancy Passes Like He's a Point Guard

Blake Griffin is apparently the second coming of Jason “White Chocolate” Williams trapped in the muscular, 6-10 body of a power forward. He unleashed his inner point guard by throwing this delicious bounce pass to a cutting J.J. Redick for a bucket. More of this, please.
