Roundup: Brent Musburger Says Goodbye; Teri Hatcher Joining 'Supergirl'; & 56 TD Passes, No D1 Scholarship Offers

Iskra Lawrence, a model … Ben Affleck is still playing Batman, but he won’t direct “The Batman” … Florida man shoots cat for reasons that make no sense … “‘Firehose’ of lava flows from Kilauea volcano into sea” … hey, Anonymous hacked the White House phone lines! … “Family of Syrians Deported From Philadelphia Voted for Donald Trump” … In & Out Burger is coming to Houston? … “Buffett Bought $12 Billion In Stocks Since The Election” … Supergirl is adding Lois Lane … man comes home to find his wife in bed with a pastor, who then fled naked … 14-year old kills his mother, then hides under the floor boards …

In the last six months, Brent Musburger, Verne Lundquist and Vin Scully all retired. [El Paso Times]

If you’re a long way from reaching your life goals, read this story about Sachin Gupta, a math guy who came out of nowhere to become Sam Hinkie’s #2 in Philadelphia. [Philly Mag.com]

Whether you love or hate Bill Belichick’s arrogance, you’ll love how they deal with free agents. [MMQB]

He’s 6-foot-3, 230-pounds, and threw 56 touchdowns last season. And K’Hari Lane can’t get a D1 football scholarship. [Bleacher Report]

Nice story out of LaSalle – BJ Johnson is following in his dad’s steps with the Explorers, 26 years later. [Philly.com]

My Mount Rushmore of sports announcing, and why somebody needs to tell the Patriots, Carmelo Anthony & the Cleveland Browns that the grass isn’t always greener. [Fox Sports Podcast; Full 3-Hour Radio Show]

This is a very long story about Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka that you should probably read. [Vocativ]

Keep an eye on Gedion Zelalem. Could be a US midfielder in the 2018 World Cup. He’s only 20. [Goal.com]

Drew Brees playing into his 40s? I’m dubious. [NOLA.com]

Think we’ll see a lot of this in 2017: Former athlete apologies for political twitter rant. [Mercury News]

What an incredible story: “With a renewed cultural interest in the 1955 murder that catalyzed the 20th century civil rights movement, an interview with the author of a new book who tracked down the long-hidden woman at its center.” [Vanity Fair]

Everyone watches this once a month, right?

Big week for Sports Illustrated pushing out those Swimsuit videos. Here’s Kelly Gale:

Dirty Grandpa has to be the most underrated comedy I’ve seen in the last few years. It’s hilarious. This scene is terrific – the last :15 are the best.