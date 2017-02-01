Carson Palmer Appears to Be On the Run From the Arizona Cardinals

Carson Palmer is considering retirement and that has the Arizona Cardinals immediate future up in the air. Maybe more concerning to the Cardinals are the steps Palmer is reportedly taking to distance himself from the franchise. According to some FOX Sports 910 Phoenix radio hosts, Palmer appears to be on the run.

Very interesting: @mikejurecki just told me Carson Palmer has listed his home for sale, pulled kids out of school and moved out of state. — Jody Oehler (@radiojody) January 31, 2017

Sounds ominous but as @mikejurecki told me, its not necessarily a sign that Palmer isn't coming back. Very well could; just interesting. — Jody Oehler (@radiojody) January 31, 2017

Based on those tweets it sounds more like Palmer is going into witness protection than retiring from the NFL. So yes, I guess that could qualify as “interesting.” Palmer is under contract with the Cardinals for the next two seasons, so if he’s not retiring, uprooting his family and pulling his kids out of school in the middle of the school year and leaving the state like the cops are closing in is a rather weird decision. Though, his oldest children are just 8-years old, so maybe he’s just trying to get them out of Arizona before they make any actual memories.