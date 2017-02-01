Donald Trump On Roger Goodell: "The Commissioner Is a Dope. He's a Stupid Guy"

The New York Times wrote about the “uncomfortable love affair” between the New England Patriots and Donald Trump. Trump thought Kraft “Romney choked” on the deal when he accepted the Deflategate punishment from the NFL.

“He choked, just like Romney choked. He said: ‘You know what? They winked at me.’ I said, ‘Bob when you make a deal, you should have gotten it all wrapped up.’ Who ever heard of making a deal like that? Now you got this mess.” Kraft should never have trusted Goodell, he said.

President Trump also expressed his belief NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is “weak,” “stupid,” and “a dope.”

“The commissioner is a weak guy,” Trump said. “When he made the Ray Rice deal, everybody said: You’re stupid. You’re weak. And it was such a weak deal. So now he’s going overboard with their star, Brady.” He added: “The commissioner is a dope. He’s a stupid guy.”

The NFL excluded questions about Trump and Goodell from Super Bowl interview transcripts. Goodell declined to comment on the Trump administration’s refugee ban.