ESPN Interview With Jim Mora Got Awkward After Josh Rosen Criticism

UCLA head coach Jim Mora gave an interview as part of ESPN’s National Signing Day coverage. He came on just as Joey Galloway ripped Josh Rosen. Mora became defensive and curt.

Mora, who has been notably critical of Rosen in public in the past, does have a point. Rosen did only play five games. While he started slowly, He averaged 9-plus yards/attempt in three-straight games before getting hurt and through six touchdowns to one interception before getting knocked out for the season.

Rosen was also playing behind the 124th best offensive line in 2016 per Football Outsiders.