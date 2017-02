Ole Miss finished with the nation’s No. 36 recruiting class, 12th best in the SEC. Hugh Freeze did not sound too optimistic, terming his incoming class “a penalty.”

Full Freeze quote (more context) "We've suffered penalties. This recruiting class: It was a penalty. To be under the cloud we're under." — David Brandt (@davidbrandtAP) February 1, 2017

The Ole Miss class was hurt by an ongoing NCAA investigation saga. The school has been in the spotlight since Freeze landed his surprise class with three five-star recruits in 2013. Fellow coaches have been critical of Freeze. So, his complaints about negative recruiting likely will fall on deaf ears among his colleagues.