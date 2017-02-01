Lane Kiffin on Bad Hype Video: It Was Supposed to be Bad

Lane Kiffin has explained why his first Florida Atlantic hype video was so bad. The answer was so obvious that it’s hard to believe we missed it. It was supposed to be bad!

Kiffin says the Hype Video was done poorly on purpos to generate attention. — FAU OwlAccess (@FAUOWLACCESS) February 1, 2017

Or so he says.

And now we find ourselves in the unenviable position of not knowing how woke we should be staying. When this bomb fizzled yesterday, it had to set off more than a few highly-tuned internet fake detectors. But, now Kiffin saying it was intentionally bad seems like damage control.

If a miserable hype video was truly the intended product, Kiffin deserves all kinds of accolades for such a subtly poor performance. He really sold it. Low energy! Sad!