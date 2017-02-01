Malik Monk Scored 15 Points in 4 Minutes, Had 37 Total Against Georgia

Malik Monk went off in the second half against Georgia on Tuesday. Monk finished the first half with 6 points and just 1 made basket. The second half started slowly and then Monk hit his first 3-pointer with 16:55 on the clock. He made five straight 3’s over a 4:02 stretch and ended up with 23 2nd half points. In overtime he scored 8 as Kentucky pulled away for the win in Brent Musburger’s final game.

Monk finished with 37 points, shooting 10/21 from the field, 7/11 from 3, and 10/12 from the line. Isaiah Briscoe added 23 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists.