Malik Monk Scored 15 Points in 4 Minutes, Had 37 Total Against Georgia

of the Kentucky Wildcats during the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Rupp Arena on January 31, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky.

Malik Monk went off in the second half against Georgia on Tuesday. Monk finished the first half with 6 points and just 1 made basket. The second half started slowly and then Monk hit his first 3-pointer with 16:55 on the clock. He made five straight 3’s over a 4:02 stretch and ended up with 23 2nd half points. In overtime he scored 8 as Kentucky pulled away for the win in Brent Musburger’s final game.

Monk finished with 37 points, shooting 10/21 from the field, 7/11 from 3, and 10/12 from the line. Isaiah Briscoe added 23 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists.

