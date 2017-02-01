Seth Rollins Knee Injury Sounds Real

Seth Rollins suffered a knee injury at the hands of Samoa Joe, and it sounds more probable than not that he will be sidelined for a bit because of it.

The news was first reported on WWE.com, which wouldn’t in and of itself signal an actual serious injury because sometimes “injuries” are written into the storylines. But, Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, who has a sterling record on reporting straight news, confirms that Rollins’ status for WrestleMania 33 in early April is “up in the air,” and that he’ll undergo further evaluation this week.

On his Twitter feed, Satin does not seem outwardly optimistic:

This is my guess for when Seth's injury occurred on RAW this week. pic.twitter.com/JLuqDt0vCs — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 1, 2017

Seth's injury also means we'll probably never get any payoff to Triple H helping Owens win the title a few months back. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 1, 2017

In the storyline, Triple H cost Rollins, his former protege, the WWE championship a few months ago in favor of Kevin Owens. Rollins has been vowing revenge, and when he came out to confront Triple H on Raw Samoa Joe, a recent champion in WWE’s developmental NXT, came out of nowhere and attacked him.

Rollins missed last year’s WrestleMania after tearing his ACL at a house show.

In his WWE debut in 2015, Samoa Joe did a muscle buster move on Tyson Kidd, and Kidd suffered a serious spinal chord injury.

Hopefully Rollins’ injury isn’t as serious as it sounds, but the tea leaves right now indicate that would be a surprise for him to participate in WrestleMania.