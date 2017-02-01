Steve Smith Sr. Joining NFL Network

Steve Smith will join NFL Network as a studio analyst on a multi-year deal, The Big Lead has learned from a highly placed source with knowledge of the news. Unauthorized to speak publicly on the matter, the source requested anonymity.

Smith recently retired after a 16-year career with the Panthers and Ravens. He was one of the most prolific receivers in NFL history, making 1,031 receptions for 14,731 yards and 81 touchdowns.

Smith has long been one of the most colorful characters in the league — who could ever forget his “Ice up son” promo, among many? — and it was a no-brainer that he was going to transition to broadcasting soon after he finished playing.

The precise parameters of Smith’s role at NFL Network are still being ironed out, but he is expected to supplement it with other media roles as well.