VIDEO: 4-Star Texas HS LB Levi Jones Trolled Florida and Florida State Before Choosing USC

Levi Jones is a 4-star linebacker out of Texas. Like every other high school kid in America, Jones revealed his college of choice at a press conference on national television in the middle of a school day. Instead of the traditional choice of hats, Jones instead wore multiple shirts to tease Florida and Florida State before revealing he would be playing college football at USC. If you’re going to give Jones credit for one thing, make sure it’s that he never seriously entertained attending a cold-weather school.

Levi Jones commits to Florida! Wait….Florida State! Wait… USC! Jones is a Trojan. #SigningDay pic.twitter.com/RF9dtIWYnO — ESPNU (@ESPNU) February 1, 2017