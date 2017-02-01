Golf USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Hideki Matsuyama Throws a Pretty Nice Slider

Hideki Matsuyama curve ball

VIDEO: Hideki Matsuyama Throws a Pretty Nice Slider

Golf

VIDEO: Hideki Matsuyama Throws a Pretty Nice Slider

Hideki Matsuyama, who is on the eve of defending his win at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, has risen to fifth in the official world golf rankings after winning a blistering four of his last eight starts. In those eight starts he also has a top five and two second place finishes, but it appears that Matsuyama also has another skill, a nice slider.

Hideki Matsuyama curve ball

It may be safe to assume that if things somehow go awry with golf, which doesn’t look like it’s going to happen; the 24-year-old Japanese golfer could turn to baseball.

You can watch the full video below, in which Matsuyama also does a split.

[HT Golf Digest]

, Golf

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More Golf
Home