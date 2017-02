Kawhi Leonard had 36 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals in a 108-94 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Spurs are 37-11. Leonard made an awesome reverse layup with his left hand after shaking Victor Oladipo with a couple great crossovers and it was so incredible that Leonard very nearly smiled. I’m kidding. He didn’t come anywhere near smiling.