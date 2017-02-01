VIDEO: LeBron James Was Quite Pleased with His Circus Shot

NCAAB USA Today Sports

Jan 25, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) talks to his teammates during the second half against the Sacramento Kings at Quicken Loans Arena. The Kings won 116-112. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James used his strength and guile to convert a circus shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He also appeared to use an ability to reduce the impact of Earth’s gravity while in mid-air.

He was very happy about it. Who wouldn’t be?

