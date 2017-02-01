Waste Management Phoenix Open Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: It's Time for the Greatest Show on Grass!

The Waste Management Phoenix Open, aka The Greatest Show on Grass, begins on Thursday this week at TPC Scottsdale and as always it will be a fun event to watch, at least Thursday and Friday will be before the coverage shifts to CBS when there’s really no telling whether or not we’ll get to watch the leaders hit any shots until the final hour of programming.

With the win last week, Rahm became the fastest player to earn $2 million dollars on the Tour, doing so in a shorter amount of time than John Huh, Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods. If Rahm has anything going for him this week, it is that he is a former member of the Arizona State golf team and earned a sponsor’s exemption into the field in 2015 and finished tied for fifth that year. He did not play in the event in 2016, his first year as a pro, and he’s got a tough task ahead if he wants to become the second back-to-back winner this season as there are four top 10 players in the world (Jordan Spieth, defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed) and two more top 15 players (Bubba Watson and Rickie Fowler) entered into the event.

Waste Management Phoenix Open Odds Jordan Spieth +750 Justin Thomas +850 Hideki Matsuyama +900 Jon Rahm +1600 Ryan Moore +2000 Rickie Fowler +2500 Brooks Koepka +2800 Bubba Watson +2800 Patrick Reed +2800 Phil Mickelson +2800 Tony Finau +2800 Gary Woodland +3000 J.B. Holmes +3000 Brendan Steele +4000 Harris English +4000 Keegan Bradley +4000

TV Schedule

Thursday 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Friday 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS Sunday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS

Notable Tee Times

WASTE MANAGEMENT PHOENIX OPEN TEE TIMES TIME HOLE PLAYERS 7:39 AM 10 Marc Leishman Robert Garrigus Kyle Reifers 7:57 AM 1 Tony Finau Vaughn Taylor Gary Woodland 7:57 AM 10 Jon Rahm Jordan Spieth Rickie Fowler 8:06 AM 1 Smylie Kaufman J.B. Holmes Steve Stricker 8:06 AM 10 Hideki Matsuyama Daniel Berger Brooks Koepka 8:24 AM 10 Billy Horschel Hunter Mahan K.J. Choi 8:33 AM 1 William McGirt Shane Lowry Danny Lee 8:33 AM 10 Aaron Baddeley Alex Cejka Keegan Bradley 12:07 PM 1 Justin Thomas Phil Mickelson Adam Hadwin 12:16 PM 1 Patrick Reed Bubba Watson Matt Kuchar 12:16 PM 10 Brendan Steele Si Woo Kim Greg Chalmers 12:25 PM 1 Zach Johnson Chris Kirk Matt Every 12:34 PM 1 Jim Herman Emiliano Grillo Brian Gay 12:34 PM 10 Ryan Moore Charley Hoffman Padraig Harrington 12:43 PM 1 Russell Knox Troy Merrit Webb Simpson 12:52 PM 1 Brian Harman Graham DeLaet Andrew Loupe 1:01 PM 10 Kevin Na Jamie Lovemark Michael Kim 1:10 PM 1 Wesley Bryan Brandon Hagy Michael Schoolcraft 1:10 PM 10 Andrew Johnston Craigh Hocknull Alex Kim

My Pick

I missed badly last week when Dustin Johnson missed the cut and I proclaimed there wouldn’t be a first time PGA Tour winner at Torrey Pines. Golf is unbelievably hard to predict because one week a guy could go out and card a 59 and the next he could miss the cut. No excuses though, I whiffed and Rahm came from behind on the back nine and won by three strokes.

This week it would be easy to go with defending champion Hideki Matsuyama or someone as hot as Justin Thomas, but I’ll take a stab at picking a guy who hasn’t won on Tour since 2012 in Keegan Bradley. What? Are you crazy? Probably, but Bradley has played surprisingly well this season. In the seven events he’s entered he has one top five finish (last week), two more top 10’s, another top 15, and two top 25 finishes along with only one missed cut. Comparing that to last season when Bradley started with four missed cuts in his first seven events, it’s easy to see that he’s made some improvements.

Over the last five years Bradley has finished in the top 25 four times (2016 – T24, 2015 – T15, 2014 – MC, 2013 – T24, 2012 – T15) and missed only one cut at the Phoenix Open. While he’s a bit of a long shot at +4000, he’s been playing decent golf and one has to imagine that eventually a former major champion will turn it around and grab a win.