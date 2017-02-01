WATCH: Four-Star Tight End Josh Falo Picks USC Using Haka Dance

Josh Falo found a creative way to announce his commitment to USC on national signing day. In a video for Bleacher Report, the four-star tight end watched a group of men clad in different college jerseys perform the Haka, before hugging the one wearing the Trojans jersey and giving a “Fight On!” to the camera.

Check it out:

While signing day announcements have gotten pretty ridiculous, this one was very cool.

Falo continued USC’s outstanding run on the day as Clay Helton and the Trojans are reeling in top recruits.