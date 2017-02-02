Bill Belichick Once Kissed, Professed Love To Donald Trump on Patriots' Sideline

Donald Trump and the New England Patriots share many connections, even if only one side wants to speak freely about them. The New York Times published a story about their “love affair” on Wednesday in which Trump claims that he has the inside story on the DeflateGate resolution and says he told Brady he should have sued the NFL for $500 million. Trump also asks the writer multiple times to call Tom Brady to get nice quotes about Trump and Trump’s golf game. That’s all neat, but what really stands out is this account of a meeting with Belichick on the Patriots sideline:

“So I go to the Patriots game last year,” Trump said. “I’m on the sidelines with Kraft. He’s got Les Moonves right here. He’s got a lot of different people. And Belichick comes over in his Patriots sweatshirt and the hoodie and the whole thing. He hugs me, and he kisses me, and he said: ‘I love you. You’re the greatest.’” Trump sat at his cluttered desk and seemed almost dreamy at the memory, as if the reception from Belichick genuinely moved him. “He just feels warmly toward me, Belichick does,” Trump said. “Isn’t that the craziest thing?”

That is the craziest thing because that does not sound like the Bill Belichick we all know. Based on decades of evidence, it appears that Belichick feels warmly towards three people – his girlfriend, Linda Holiday, his quarterback, Tom Brady, and his rock star, Jon Bon Jovi. Bill Belichick hugging and kissing someone and saying “I love you” when there is football to be coached flies in the face of every single instance of Bill Belichick being Bill Belichick.