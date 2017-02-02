Brad Marchand's Dirty Hits Are Piling Up and the NHL Is OK With That

Brad Marchand is Grayson Allen’s worst-case scenario. The Boston Bruins wing has a history of slew-footing (tripping) unsuspecting opponents – when he’s not going low to upend them. Twice in the last couple weeks the NHL has had to make a decision on one of Marchand’s dirty plays away from the puck. Before the All-Star game they fined Marchand $10,000 for this hit on Detroit’s Niklas Kronwall.

On Tuesday, Marchand got Tampa Bay’s Anton Stralman, but the NHL decided it wasn’t intentional, despite his long, dubious history of similar acts.