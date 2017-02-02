USA Today Sports

Brad Marchand's Dirty Hits Are Piling Up and the NHL Is OK With That

poses for a portrait prior to the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Game at Staples Center on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Brad Marchand's Dirty Hits Are Piling Up and the NHL Is OK With That

NHL

Brad Marchand's Dirty Hits Are Piling Up and the NHL Is OK With That

Brad Marchand is Grayson Allen’s worst-case scenario. The Boston Bruins wing has a history of slew-footing (tripping) unsuspecting opponents  – when he’s not going low to upend them. Twice in the last couple weeks the NHL has had to make a decision on one of Marchand’s dirty plays away from the puck. Before the All-Star game they fined Marchand $10,000 for this hit on Detroit’s Niklas Kronwall.

On Tuesday, Marchand got Tampa Bay’s Anton Stralman, but the NHL decided it wasn’t intentional, despite his long, dubious history of similar acts.

, , NHL

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home