Carson Wentz Not Too Famous to Fly in a Last-Row Window Seat

Carson Wentz figures to have a bright NFL future after showing flashes this year of why he was the No. 2 pick in the draft. But it appears he’s still hungry and humble, based on his willingness to fly in one of coach’s worst positions: the last-row window seat.

That is a brutal assignment. Although, the aisle seat in the last-row is many, many times worse — especially on long flights which alcohol and bladder challenges.

Wentz was provided an opportunity to take out any lingering tension caused by the flight in the form of throwing footballs at Peter Schrager fatheads. And he capitalized.

Talk about poise. This guy is comfortable in even the most awkward of positions.

