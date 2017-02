Charles Barkley has been verbally attacked by LeBron James and Charles Oakley this week. Barkley seemed to take the criticism in stride saying that James wasn’t wrong, but he stood by his original point. On Tuesday night at Atlanta’s Koo Koo Room, Barkley got on the mic in the DJ booth and sang a different tune.

Watch Sir Charles tell the haters to F off below in a NSFW video. It’s the closest a TNT employee has come to recording a diss track since Shaq asked Kobe, “how my @ss taste.”