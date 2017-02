Darren Clarke proved that sometimes the pros are like the rest of us. During the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Clarke had a short little chip and appeared to try and play a flop shot into the par-4 14th hole. The result did not go as he planned.

Shank you very much! pic.twitter.com/kVk9OjhGU5 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 2, 2017

Afterwards, Clarke got a few comments on Twitter and answered them with a perfect response.

@grantboone @GCTigerTracker He's beating 2 guys (and both have played more holes). Real question is if he can beat @DarrenClarke60 — Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) February 2, 2017

How many Claret Jugs have you won??? 🛎end! https://t.co/ugWK7Dff6C — Darren Clarke (@DarrenClarke60) February 2, 2017

Nailed it.