Five Super Bowl Prop Bets That Could Make You Money

Super Bowl prop bets are out, and who wants to make money? I took a look at the lengthy list of prop bets, and decided to focus on my favorite plays that were +200 or better.

Total field goals made exactly 5 +450

In the regular season, the Falcons had the 2nd worst red zone defense in the NFL. In the postseason, they’ve tightened things up, only letting the Seahawks go 1-3 in the red zone. Against Green Bay, they shut out the Packers in the first half and led 31-0 before Aaron Rodgers even got them into the red zone. Green Bay ended up 3-3 in the red zone, but all of it came in garbage time.

The Patriots have made five field goals in two postseason games. I can see two by the Patriots and three by the Falcons easily happening.

Safety scored in game +750

There were safeties in the 2012 Super Bowl (involving the Patriots) and the 2013 Super Bowl as well. If you’re picking the under (like I am) and think parts of the game could come down to field position and punting (especially the first half), I don’t think it’s terrible to take this play when you look at how immobile these QBs are.

Game goes to overtime +850

Bill Belichick’s Patriots have played in 6 Super Bowls with Tom Brady. The two losses came down to the Giants scoring in the final minute. Three of the wins were due to 4th quarter Tom Brady comebacks. Vegas made the line three. There’s a good chance this is close. I’m up for taking a flyer on overtime.

M.Mitchell scores first TD +2100

The Steelers prepared for Amendola and Edelman in the AFC title game, and got killed by Chris Hogan. The Falcons will no doubt be ready for Hogan. Will Malcolm Mitchell be the surprise star? This can happen in the Super Bowl – remember Chris Matthews with the Seahawks against the Patriots?

Total points scored 36-40 +1847

I like the under. I like something around 26-13, similar to last year’s game featuring the best offense in the league that was shut down in a young QB’s first trip to the Super Bowl. I’ll take a chance on this.