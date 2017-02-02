JaVale McGee Delighted Teammates With Blankets Covered in Draymond Green's Giant Sleeping Face

Draymond Green has been big on posting pictures of teammates sleeping in the past. Now it seems JaVale McGee has gone over the top by both getting a picture of Green asleep, mouth agape, and turning it into a giant blanket for all his teammates. Green was very wary of opening the blanket, probably because he rightly feared what he was about to unfold. The question is, what the hell do these guys do with all these Draymond Green blankets?