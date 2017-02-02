Jimmy Garoppolo Is the Bears' "Top Offseason Priority"

The NFL hot stove league is about to heat up between the Super Bowl and the Draft, and one of the bigger storylines on that path is what the Patriots will do with Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo, who performed well during Tom Brady’s suspension this season, is entering his contract year. Do the Pats flip him for a first round pick — and maybe more — or do they see him as Tom Brady’s heir apparent? Good luck getting Bill Belichick to tell you!

One team that could be involved in the sweepstakes is the Bears. CBS’s Jason La Canfora reports:

The Chicago Bears will make a strong, concerted effort to acquire quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from the Patriots, according to sources with knowledge of the situation. The Illinois native is far and away their top offseason priority.

He would make sense for Chicago. Jay Cutler is finally at a point in his contract where they can get rid of him. They have the third overall pick in the Draft, which could be enticing for New England. That being said, the Browns, who have the first overall pick, could also conceivably be interested. The question comes back to Belichick’s willingness or lack thereof to move his high-upside backup.

Get ready for more stories about Garoppolo, Tony Romo, and maybe even Kirk Cousins as the Draft approaches.

In December, our site’s Jason Lisk compiled a history of quarterbacks traded for first round picks: