Joe McKnight: Witness Took Photo of Shooter Standing Over His Body

Joe McKnight was tragically shot and killed in a road rage incident, by Ronald Gasser, back in early December. Though he was released by authorities, he was later arrested. He still has not been formally charged with a particular crime, as noted in this Outside the Lines report by Mina Kimes.

OTL talked to one witness, Andrew Bailey, who said that McKnight was not posing a threat to Gasser and was not trying to enter Gasser’s vehicle as they were side-by-side. (McKnight was outside of his vehicle, on the passenger side of Gasser’s). Bailey also had his girlfriend take a picture of Gasser standing over McKnight after the shooting (which is included in the OTL piece).

McKnight not trying to enter Gasser’s vehicle will be a key factual element in any criminal case. As detailed here, the Louisiana Stand Your Ground Law, and the law related to defense of property (such as a car) will likely be at the center of any defense. Any evidence that discredits Gasser’s claims and shows that McKnight was not “attempting to make an unlawful entry” into the car will work against such defense.