Mike Krzyzewski Will Return To Duke's Sidelines On Saturday

DURHAM, NC - JANUARY 04: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils watches his team during the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 4, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Mike Krzyzewski will be returning to the bench for Duke’s basketball team on Saturday after missing several weeks following back surgery. Duke announced on Twitter that Coach K would return to the team for Saturday’s ACC matchup against Pitt.

The 69-year-old head coach last appeared during his team’s January 4 contest against Georgia Tech, and Jeff Capel has been acting as interim coach since his departure. The Blue Devils have gone 4-3 without their legendary coach and suffered high-profile losses to Florida State and Louisville. Duke currently sits at 17-5 (5-4 in the ACC) and has won consecutive road games against Wake Forest and Notre Dame.

A home contest against a 12-10 (1-8) Pitt team shouldn’t present much of a problem, but next Thursday the Blue Devils welcome rival North Carolina to Cameron Indoor Stadium. Coach K almost certainly wanted at least one game under his belt before having to host the Tar Heels.

