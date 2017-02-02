New England Patriots Obtain Trademark For "Perfect Season," "19-0" Thanks to Local High School Actually Going Undefeated

The New England Patriots obtained the trademarks for “Perfect Season” and “19-0” this week according to ESPN. This may not make much sense considering the Patriots have never gone 19-0 or had a perfect season, but apparently this is something they’ve been chasing since the Giants beat them in the Super Bowl 9 years ago. So how did the Pats prove to the Patent Office they deserved to own those terms? By aligning themselves with a high school that went undefeated.

Having to prove that they deserved the right to the phrase, the Patriots apparently licensed “Perfect Season” to the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association, which produced a DVD of the 2015 state football championship game between Xaverian Brothers and Central Catholic high schools. Xaverian prevailed, winning its 24th straight game (spanning two seasons). The championship games were hosted at Gillette Stadium, home of the Pats.

So if Robert Horry and James Jones are ever on a road trip and break down in front of your house, invite them in and make them some eggs while they wait for AAA. That way when they leave you can file for a trademark for “Breakfast of Champions.”