Roundup: Beyonce Having Twins, Groundhog Day, Beyonce Having Twins, Groundhog Day

Nathalie Emmanuel … Beyonce is pregnant with twins … this was the official announcement … Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this morning so six more weeks of winter … woman gets snake stuck in earlobe … woman claims she was kicked off flight for showing cleavage … Chick-fil-A is the most polite chain restaurant … Donald Trump may not know who Frederick Douglass is … Johnny Depp is apparently living a $2 million-a-month lifestyle … Tronc tweeted a Dilbert cartoon to explain the current online media landscape … a hostage situation at a Delaware prison … Tamron Hall leaving NBC … the world’s biggest falcon lives in New Jersey … teacher gets a year in prison for having sex with student … some of Betsy DeVos’ answers about education … assemblyman shares inappropriate Facebook post …

Some guy who wrote for a couple TV shows FJM’d a particularly bad Bill Plaschke column about the Patriots being evil. [KenTremendousBlog]

Arthur Blank is concerned about Donald Trump. [Newsday]

Barbara and George H.W. Bush will do the Super Bowl LI coin toss. [Houston Chronicle]

Tom Brady’s diet is “bs” according to the big book of science. [New York Post]

Brent Musburger remembers the Brent Musburger drinking game. [The Post Game]

Rod Carew had heart and kidney transplants. He’s doing well. [FOX Sports]

GNC had a Super Bowl commercial rejected because it contained banned substances. [AdAge]

Finishing like Isaiah Thomas is nice, if you can do it.

Silverchair’s second album, Freak Show, was released 20 years ago this week.

Highlights from a padless, helmetless football league.

J.B. Smoove talked about the upcoming Curb season on the Rich Eisen Show.

Kimmel and Cousin Sal asked couples how many times a month they have sex. This bit was long, but good. OK, I’m done.

It’s Groundhog Day so watch Groundhog Day.