Roundup: Beyonce Having Twins, Groundhog Day, Beyonce Having Twins, Groundhog Day

attends the Entertainment Weekly Celebration of Screen Actors Guild Award Nominees sponsored by Maybelline New York at Chateau Marmont on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

attends the Entertainment Weekly Celebration of Screen Actors Guild Award Nominees sponsored by Maybelline New York at Chateau Marmont on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.Nathalie Emmanuel … Beyonce is pregnant with twins … this was the official announcement Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this morning so six more weeks of winter … woman gets snake stuck in earlobe … woman claims she was kicked off flight for showing cleavage …  Chick-fil-A is the most polite chain restaurant … Donald Trump may not know who Frederick Douglass is … Johnny Depp is apparently living a $2 million-a-month lifestyle … Tronc tweeted a Dilbert cartoon to explain the current online media landscape … a hostage situation at a Delaware prison … Tamron Hall leaving NBC … the world’s biggest falcon lives in New Jersey … teacher gets a year in prison for having sex with student … some of Betsy DeVos’ answers about education … assemblyman shares inappropriate Facebook post

Some guy who wrote for a couple TV shows FJM’d a particularly bad Bill Plaschke column about the Patriots being evil. [KenTremendousBlog]

Arthur Blank is concerned about Donald Trump. [Newsday]

Barbara and George H.W. Bush will do the Super Bowl LI coin toss. [Houston Chronicle]

Tom Brady’s diet is “bs” according to the big book of science. [New York Post]

Brent Musburger remembers the Brent Musburger drinking game. [The Post Game]

Rod Carew had heart and kidney transplants. He’s doing well. [FOX Sports]

GNC had a Super Bowl commercial rejected because it contained banned substances. [AdAge]

Finishing like Isaiah Thomas is nice, if you can do it.

Silverchair’s second album, Freak Show, was released 20 years ago this week.

Highlights from a padless, helmetless football league.

J.B. Smoove talked about the upcoming Curb season on the Rich Eisen Show.

Kimmel and Cousin Sal asked couples how many times a month they have sex. This bit was long, but good. OK, I’m done.

It’s Groundhog Day so watch Groundhog Day.

