Tom Brady Tricked Dwight Freeney Into Apologizing For Sacking Him

Tom Brady is a slick one. If “Deflategate” didn’t teach us that, this clip from Conan should. Every year Conan O'Brien does a Super Bowl edition of his “Clueless Gamer” segment. This year, Brady and Dwight Freeney represented the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons[autotag] respectively.

In a preview clip released on Thursday, Brady was able to trick Freeney into apologizing for sacking him four times during their careers. Check it out:

That’s not cool man! You had an agreement, how are you going to do Dwight dirty like that? Still, fair play to Brady, we’ve all done that before.