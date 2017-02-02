NFL USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Lady Gaga Throwing a Football Might Remind You of Peyton Manning's Last Super Bowl

Lady Gaga throws a football as she meets with the press during the Super Bowl LI Pepsi Zero Sugar Halftime Show Press Conference at the George R. Brown Convention Center February 2, 2017 in Houston, Texas. / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

VIDEO: Lady Gaga Throwing a Football Might Remind You of Peyton Manning's Last Super Bowl

NFL

VIDEO: Lady Gaga Throwing a Football Might Remind You of Peyton Manning's Last Super Bowl

Lady Gaga had a press conference today to talk about her upcoming Super Bowl LI halftime performance. You might think that is a pointless exercise, but it provided the world with the knowledge that she comes from (half) a family of Pittbsurgh Steelers fans and her grandmother will be very excited that Terry Bradshaw talked to her. (Not to mention the FOX NFL crew’s apparent knowledge of Lady Gaga’s music…) It also gave us a chance to remember Super Bowl 50 as she threw her souvenir football to her father and it looked like one of the final passes of Peyton Manning’s career.

, , , , , NFL

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home