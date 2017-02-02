VIDEO: Lady Gaga Throwing a Football Might Remind You of Peyton Manning's Last Super Bowl

Lady Gaga had a press conference today to talk about her upcoming Super Bowl LI halftime performance. You might think that is a pointless exercise, but it provided the world with the knowledge that she comes from (half) a family of Pittbsurgh Steelers fans and her grandmother will be very excited that Terry Bradshaw talked to her. (Not to mention the FOX NFL crew’s apparent knowledge of Lady Gaga’s music…) It also gave us a chance to remember Super Bowl 50 as she threw her souvenir football to her father and it looked like one of the final passes of Peyton Manning’s career.

Lady Gaga throws football to her dad. Cool! pic.twitter.com/jOrP3GL97B — Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) February 2, 2017