Bill Simmons: "The one thing that's not a problem for us is money"

Bill Simmons did an interview with Recode where he talked about stuff, but all that really matters is that things are going really f-ing great. Via Recode:

The Ringer, his sports+pop culture website and podcast network, is still finding its footing. But Simmons says it is already making money — enough to support a staff of 65 full-time employees. Really? “F-ck yeah,” says Simmons, slouched comfortably on a couch in his office/podcast studio. “The one thing that’s not a problem for us is money.”

‘Mo money, no problems. If that, in 2017, while people care less about sports, doesn’t ensure Simmons’ status as a regular fan, what will? We called B.S. on B.S. being an underdog months ago and that was before he officially told the world he ran a year-old company with 65 employees with no money problems. I guess that’s why I believe that millionaires should pay for their own f–king podcast studios.