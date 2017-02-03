Former NBA Player Goes Up For Monster Dunk, Gets Blocked By Side of Backboard

Luigi Datome had brief stints with the Detroit Pistons and the Boston Celtics a couple years ago. These days he’s lighting up the Turkish Basketball Super League, winning titles and cups and earning all-league honors. During a game yesterday for Fenerbahçe, Datome went baseline and looked like he was going to throw down a vicious dunk, but he was blocked by the backboard with some authority. As far as fails go, this one definitely qualifies as epic.
