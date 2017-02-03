Former NBA Player Goes Up For Monster Dunk, Gets Blocked By Side of Backboard

NBA USA Today Sports

at TD Garden on March 11, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Luigi Datome had brief stints with the Detroit Pistons and the Boston Celtics a couple years ago. These days he’s lighting up the Turkish Basketball Super League, winning titles and cups and earning all-league honors. During a game yesterday for Fenerbahçe, Datome went baseline and looked like he was going to throw down a vicious dunk, but he was blocked by the backboard with some authority. As far as fails go, this one definitely qualifies as epic.

