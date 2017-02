Ian Poulter, every American Ryder Cup fan’s favorite golfer, hit a fairly embarrassing shank during the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. On the par-3 seventh hole, which is a straight shot over water, Poulter’s tee shot went just a bit to the right.

Another day, another shank at @OmegaDDC 😱 Exhibit: Ian Poulter pic.twitter.com/P6SgyAu9Tf — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 3, 2017

At least he had a good sense of humor about the shot.

It's a nicer angle to the pin from over there.. 😂😂😂😂 nothing wrong with a weekly shank…. https://t.co/debxLPIDz0 — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) February 3, 2017

Poulter’s shank is the second in as many days as Darren Clarke had one during the first round.