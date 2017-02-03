Jason Pierre-Paul Settles Lawsuit With ESPN Over Medical Records

Jason Pierre-Paul has finally settled his lawsuit against ESPN for the network’s disclosure of his medical records from the 2015 fireworks incident that cost him part of his right hand.

ESPN announced the settlement with the New York Giants defensive end on Friday, but the network believed the reporting about the injury was “newsworthy and journalistically appropriate.”

Here’s ESPN’s full statement:

“ESPN continues to firmly believe that its reporting about Mr. Pierre-Paul’s July 2015 injury, including the use of a medical chart that definitively described the seriousness of the injury and resulting treatment, was both newsworthy and journalistically appropriate. Despite their different points of view, the parties have agreed to amicably resolve their dispute rather than continue their litigation.”

Pierre-Paul suffered the injury in a July 2015 fireworks mishap and ESPN’s Adam Schefter obtained and tweeted photos of his hospital records. Pierre-Paul sued ESPN and Schefter in a Florida court claiming an invasion of privacy and that the tweet violated Florida’s medical privacy statute.

The amount of the settlement has not been announced by either party.