Jason Williams Reveals Origin of White Chocolate Nickname

Jason Williams joined Kevin Garnett’s segment on Inside the NBA on Thursday. KG asked the former point guard about the origins of his White Chocolate nickname.

“I think somebody in the Sacramento PR department gave it to me,” he said. “It didn’t bother me at all. When you look at the game, it’s what’s between the lines. All the white, black — that’s out the door. … [Race] doesn’t come into play. I don’t see none of that. Play ball, and whatever they’re gonna talk about they’re gonna talk about. I’m gonna keep doing my thing.”

Williams still has the slick handles that garnered him that nickname, and it will be fun to see him compete in the upcoming Big 3 league that also features Allen Iverson.