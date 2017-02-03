Roundup: Vice Editor's Alleged Drug Mule Scheme; McConaughey's Message; Angry Patriots Fans

Editor used Vice Media to recruit drug mules …We are all rooting for Kobe Buffalomeat … Oprah to becoming 60 Minutes contributor … Matthew McConaughey wants Hollywood to get behind Trump … Trump says don’t worry about his tough-talking phone calls … Yoenis Cespedes’ brother can ball … Prison guard dead after standoff … Drew Brees sounds like he wants to play a few more years …Octopi are astounding … Been a tough week for Australians … Bacon’s impact on your body … Milo has a warning … Magic Johnson returns to Lakers as an adviser … Butch Jones wants kids with 5-star hearts … Keep an eye on this … Uber CEO opts out … Is Nancy Pelosi over the line here? … Super Bowl bets at an all-time high … Lots of overqualified people out there … Malnourished wallaby is as sad as it sounds … Jim Leonhard back at Wisconsin … 25 things you don’t know about Sean Hannity … Interested to see where Tamron Hall lands … A snake in the toilet was just the beginning … Day late, but an appreciation of Groundhog Day … Joe McKnight’s shooter indicted for second-degree murder .. Taylor Swift.

Why are Patriots fans so angry? [Sports on Earth]

24-7 Sports buys Scout Media’s assets. [The Street]

A black man’s guide to loving hockey. [The Shadow League]

Twenty-three years later, Paul Tagliabue regrets downplaying concussions. [PFT]

Got my hands on leaked footage of this year’s Super Bowl and it looks great.

Boomer impressions abound.

Everyone has their own Chris Berman impression. But there's only one Boomer. The legend will be honored tonight at 10:30 ET on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/S7uFzOMxt5 — ESPN (@espn) February 2, 2017

We’re onto you, teens!