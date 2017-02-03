Tiger Woods Withdraws from Dubai Desert Classic, Can He Hold Up for Major Season?

Tiger Woods withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic, after shooting a 77 in the opening round. Although Tiger had said he wasn’t in pain, his agent, Mark Steinberg, said the golfer had lower back spasms.

While Steinberg downplayed the severity of this injury, it goes without saying that this is a setback for Tiger; as ESPN’s Bob Harig said on television, it’s the fourth tournament out of the last 19 that he’s played in where he has withdrawn. This was the second tournament of his comeback — last week, he did not make the cut at Torrey Pines.

The next tournament Tiger is scheduled to compete in is the Genesis Open at Riviera from February 16th-19th.

Hopefully, Tiger can get — and keep — his body and his game right in time for The Masters on April 6th.