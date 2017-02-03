Tim Tebow Eats Guacamole With A Spoon Because Of Course He Does

Tim Tebow eats guacamole straight from the container with a spoon. That’s what we learned on Friday.

Just Tim Tebow sitting around eating guacamole straight out of a container pic.twitter.com/xmHLWTtPmj — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) February 3, 2017

This is a completely unacceptable behavior from a human being. Yeah, sure, your dog can eat guacamole straight from the container, but no, you are not allowed to. That is not OK. I’m allowed to have an expert opinion on this because I grew up in San Diego, and we are the only people allowed to judge anything associated with Mexican food. It’s true, just ask us.

Tim, use a tortilla chip. Or many. Guacamole is a condiment, you eat it with things. Would you drink ketchup from the bottle? Would you eat spoonfuls of mayonnaise? Wait, actually, Tebow probably would do that.