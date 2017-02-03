NFL USA Today Sports

Tom Brady Uses Armband to Remind Himself to Use Knee's and Toe's

tom-brady

Tom Brady Uses Armband to Remind Himself to Use Knee's and Toe's

NFL

Tom Brady Uses Armband to Remind Himself to Use Knee's and Toe's

Tom Brady will quarterback his 19th(?) Super Bowl this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Brady, whose career has spanned three decades, wasn’t considered the “best” athlete when he came into the league, but longevity has proven that whatever he has is much more important than raw athleticism. Though as you can see in this picture, guy can still jump. It must be the copious notes he keeps on his arm to remind himself how to run and jump. Most notably, “TOE’S” and “BEND KNEE’S.” A Michigan Man relies on the grocer’s apostrophe. That’s why Touchdown Tom is the best in the biz.

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 01: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots stretches during a practice session ahead of Super Bowl LI on February 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 01: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots stretches during a practice session ahead of Super Bowl LI on February 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

, , , NFL

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home