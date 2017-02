Celebrities reading mean tweets about themselves is one of Jimmy Kimmel’s more popular bits. The first edition of NFL players reading tweets from 2014 has over 23 million YouTube views. You don’t have to be an internet expert to know that’s a lot. So here are a new batch of players reading a new batch of tweets. Personally, I think Romo’s reading and response is the best and perfectly illustrates why he’ll be just as sought after when he retires as he is now.