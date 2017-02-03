USA Today Sports

Watch Margot Robbie Deliver Some Very NSFW Lines as Tonya Harding

Actress Margot Robbie arrive on the red carpet for the 88th Oscars on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON / AFP / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

Watch Margot Robbie Deliver Some Very NSFW Lines as Tonya Harding

Olympics

Watch Margot Robbie Deliver Some Very NSFW Lines as Tonya Harding

Margot Robbie is playing Tonya Harding in the upcoming film “I, Tonya.” It was an interesting casting choice because… Robbie is Australian.  Yeah, that’s it. Not that it matters because she apparently loves doing various American accents. TMZ has some footage from the set and you can hear Robbie delivering some delightfully NSFW lines as Harding.

The apex of the scene is Harding telling a judge “suck my d–k.” That clip is below. Is this a famous line from Harding? I do not recall this. Either way, Margot Robbie can really work blue.

, , Movies, Olympics

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home