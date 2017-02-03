Watch Margot Robbie Deliver Some Very NSFW Lines as Tonya Harding

Margot Robbie is playing Tonya Harding in the upcoming film “I, Tonya.” It was an interesting casting choice because… Robbie is Australian. Yeah, that’s it. Not that it matters because she apparently loves doing various American accents. TMZ has some footage from the set and you can hear Robbie delivering some delightfully NSFW lines as Harding.

The apex of the scene is Harding telling a judge “suck my d–k.” That clip is below. Is this a famous line from Harding? I do not recall this. Either way, Margot Robbie can really work blue.