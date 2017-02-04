A Kansan in New York, Ron Baker Drives a Hyundai, Navigates Using the Sun

Ron Baker is the most famous person from Scott City, Kan., but in New York he’s so anonymous that the first time he went to Madison Square Garden he had to convince security that, yes, he is as a matter of fact a member of the New York Knicks.

You can forgive the security guard because, I mean, just look at him.

Final: Wichita State 65, Arizona 55. Fred VanVleet and Ron Baker are going on one last March adventure together. pic.twitter.com/VZg9ojM5TK — SB Nation CBB (@SBNationCBB) March 18, 2016

And then imagine that guy rolling up to The Garden in a Hyundai.

From Bleacher Report:

“But now when they see my Hyundai Sonata roll in, they know who it is and that business is coming.”

Baker went undrafted after a spectacular career at Wichita State. He was barely recruited out of Scott City High, then became an honorable mention All-American in 2015.

Baker doesn’t play a lot for the Knicks, but he averages 11 points, five rebounds and three assists per 36 minutes, and has become something of a fan favorite. Inside the Knicks locker room, though, Baker is a curiosity on account of his Kansas upbringing.

“In Kansas, you base all directions on where the sun is—it’s something you just naturally do,” Baker said. “Here, sometimes you can’t see the sun because of the buildings and I’ll be like, ‘I don’t know where I am.'”

This is all very amusing for his teammates.

“Sometimes when I walk into the locker room, Carmelo (Anthony) will start talking like a cowboy and be like, ‘You from Kaaansaas, home of James Naaaaismith,'” Baker said with a drawl. “It’s gotten more hysterical as I’ve gotten to know the guys.”

As someone who also grew up in a small town in Kansas, I support all of this, except that I don’t think Kansans have a drawl.