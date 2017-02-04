NCAAB USA Today Sports

Iowa State Makes 18 3s, Takes Down Kansas

bill-self

Iowa State Makes 18 3s, Takes Down Kansas

NCAAB

Iowa State Makes 18 3s, Takes Down Kansas

Iowa State was down by 15 in the first half, but made 18 3-pointers to beat No. 3 Kansas 92-89 in overtime on Saturday in Lawrence, Kan.

It was Iowa State’s first win in Lawrence since 2005, ending a 54-game home-court win streak for the Jayhawks and spoiling a brilliant performance from Kansas’ Frank Mason, who scored 32 points on 11 shots but missed a potentially game-winning jumper as time expired in regulation.

The Cyclones were 18-for-34 from the arc, led by Deonte Burton, who went 7-for-9, and Nazareth Mitrou-Long, who went 6-for-11.

That hot shooting (plus 21 Kansas turnovers) helped Iowa State overcome a 45-25 rebound deficit, with 22 of those Cyclone rebounds coming in the second half.

 

, , NCAAB

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NCAAB
Home