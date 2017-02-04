Iowa State Makes 18 3s, Takes Down Kansas

Iowa State was down by 15 in the first half, but made 18 3-pointers to beat No. 3 Kansas 92-89 in overtime on Saturday in Lawrence, Kan.

It was Iowa State’s first win in Lawrence since 2005, ending a 54-game home-court win streak for the Jayhawks and spoiling a brilliant performance from Kansas’ Frank Mason, who scored 32 points on 11 shots but missed a potentially game-winning jumper as time expired in regulation.

Cyclones outlast No. 3 KU in OT! Here is your finish, courtesy of ESPN2! pic.twitter.com/prF5Dkn27Q — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneMBB) February 4, 2017

The Cyclones were 18-for-34 from the arc, led by Deonte Burton, who went 7-for-9, and Nazareth Mitrou-Long, who went 6-for-11.

That hot shooting (plus 21 Kansas turnovers) helped Iowa State overcome a 45-25 rebound deficit, with 22 of those Cyclone rebounds coming in the second half.