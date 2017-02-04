Iowa State Only Got 3 First-Half Rebounds Against Kansas

On the one hand, you can’t be too hard on Iowa State for getting outrebounded 19-3 in the first half of today’s game at Kansas, because Kansas only missed eight shots in the first half.

On the other hand, Kansas only missed eight shots in the first half.

The Jayhawks went 19-for-27 (69.2 percent) from the field and 5-for-10 from the 3-point line to take a 52-38 lead at halftime.

Double-double watch at halftime: Frank Mason 14 points/5 assists. Landen Lucas 6 points/9 boards. Iowa State 38 points/3 rebounds. #kubball — Bobby Nightengale (@nightengalejr) February 4, 2017

Part of this is strategic. The Cyclones are not crashing the offensive glass at all. But still: Three rebounds — one apiece from Nick Weiler-Babb, Matt Thomas and Nazareth Mitrou-Long.