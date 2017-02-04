Kansas State Stuns No. 2 Baylor in Waco

Kansas State got off to a hot start and led by double digits most of the way before holding off a frenzied Baylor rally to knock off No. 2 Baylor 56-54 on Saturday in Waco, Texas.

The final few minutes were nervous ones for the Wildcats, who have tended this season to play well for most of the game before falling apart at the end. That nearly happened once again, but Baylor’s Johnathan Motley missed twice from inside the lane on Baylor’s final possession, and Kansas State (16-7, 5-5 Big 12) escaped with a win that could wind up getting the Wildcats into the NCAA Tournament.

Kamau Stokes led the Wildcats with 15 points, and made two big shots down the stretch. Motley led Baylor with 17.

It was Baylor’s (20-3, 7-3) second loss this week (the first coming at Kansas on Wednesday) and it was a major missed opportunity in the Big 12 race, with Kansas losing earlier in the day to Iowa State.